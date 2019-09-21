In 2016, Armando Bogarin, of Paraguay, would go with his grandpa into the fields, where there would be a lot of lianas, or vines, on the ground that were about 50 years old.

"They use these vines a lot in dream catchers," Bogarin said through translator Bug Steimle. "While I was going out with him, I said, 'Oh, I want to try making a dream catcher,' and I started making one and I thought it would be cool to make something more. It didn't turn out that well at first, it looked kind of like a little duck, but in 2016 I started to add things like bones and feathers with the vines."

Bogarin's work is currently on display at the Mulvane Art Museum, 1700 S.E. Jewell Ave., and will be there until mid-October.

Museum visitors can also watch Bogarin, who is a visiting artist at the Mulvane through the Kansas Paraguay Partnership program, work on his sculptures while he is at the museum until Oct. 5.

Bogarin's pieces reflect mythology from Paraguay that he has heard about through his grandparents and through talking to people in the fields in his home country.

"In the field, the people are always telling me stories," Bogarin said. "These stories are what I took and tried to recreate."

All of the materials Bogarin uses for his sculptures are native to Paraguay, and during his time in Kansas, he is using materials native to the state.

Bogarin said he has been collecting such materials as walnuts, acorns, feathers and dry branches from around Washburn and the Konza Prairie.

Brett Beatty, assistant director at the Mulvane, said right now people living in Topeka can see his work, talk to someone from Paraguay and talk to him about his art.

"He is a representative of Paraguay right now in Kansas," Beatty said. "However, the Mulvane is representing the United States, so he's learning about the United States through his exhibit. So for anyone that is interested in art and international art, and the arts in other countries, this is a huge opportunity for people in the area to interact with Armando and his work."

Beatty said he hopes people make an effort to understand what Bogarin is trying to communicate through his art.

"I hope they can see or feel the passion he has for the subject matter, meaning conservation, preservation of natural resources and the battle that every person on the planet has to fight, which he talks about often, which is we all need to use Mother Nature, but the more we use it, the more we destroy ourselves. So he considers it a battle within each person to try to fight that."

One of Bogarin's pieces currently on display at the museum shows a boy who was born without hands and feet.

"It's like a defect that he just wasn't able to develop them and that's because we have been destroying nature," Bogarin said. "But he was also born with a smile because he has faith in humans. He doesn't have hands because he hopes we will be his hands and he gives us the opportunity to not continue damaging the forest or the jungle. He is a boy that was born without feet and hands, but he wasn't born with a hatred for the world. He has hope that we will be able to help and understand what nature has to give us and how important it is for us."

Bogarin said the sculpture shows it isn't a good concept to take natural resources.

"Natural resources — they shouldn't be resources — we don't have the right to control natural resources like they are ours," Bogarin said.

Bogarin hopes to make about four more pieces before he leaves Topeka. He said he hopes his art creates surprise and amazement in people.

"I always like that the people are surprised, but for me, it's hard because I feel like I have to do something ever better or greater," Bogarin said. "The challenge is to get a better prize or go farther than you have already done and it's hard for me to go above and beyond what I have already done. So I worry that people will be frustrated when people come to see what I've made and it's not better than the ones that have been made before.

"But I'm excited because I think that the sculptures I'm making right now will be able to support the sculptures that I've been making in the past and something new. I have confidence that the work that I'm doing right now — it hasn't been created yet — but I think that it will turn out very well. My hands are excited to develop, and I'm excited to see what they create."