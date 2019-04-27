At this year’s annual Godzilla and Friends Festival, organizers will show a variety of films, from the classic features to a sneak peek of the newest “Godzilla” movie to hit the big screen.

The festival of giant monsters runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Films are being screened in the Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 112, at S.W. 19th and Jewell streets on Washburn University’s campus.

This event, now in its 13th year, is free and open to the public.

Friday night begins with “Gamera, Guardian of the Universe,” featuring Gamera, a giant flying turtle. This is the first of a three-part trilogy that was produced in Japan from 1995 to 1999.

The film will be presented in CinemaScope and color and features a series of attacks by giant, flying, bat-like creatures intent on conquering the earth. Preceding the film will be an introduction by Washburn political science professor Bob Beatty. Door prizes will be given away during the evening.

On Saturday, the festival will start with “Classic Godzilla,” the 1954 film created by Ed Godziszewski. A lunch break will follow, and afterward will be a Q&A with Godziszewski. The creator is also a co-author on the recent book “Ishiro Honda: A Life in Film, from Godzilla to Kurosawa.”

The film “Mothra” will follow, directed by Ishiro Honda. During, Godziszewski will provide details on the film, which follows Godzilla’s first female monster, Mothra, a giant moth. Mothra appears in a series of films against Godzilla, and is known as a misunderstood terror throughout her time on screen.

For a break in the films, the festival will then offer it’s annual “roar contest” where guests will impersonate their best Godzilla roar for a prize. Following this contest, a coloring contest will also begin.

Godziszewski will introduce the next film, which will be selected by viewers choice throughout the festival. He will also show clips from other Honda films, including “Battle in Outter Space,” “The Mysterians” and “The H-Man.”

Saturday night features a Godzilla film showcasing a battle between a new giant monster — but the details are a surprise prior to the day of the festival.

Also shown will be shorts from the newest Godzilla film, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which will be debuting in theaters May 31.

Other short films and surprises will be included throughout the weekend.

This festival is supported by Washburn University’s Office of International Programs, the Office of Political Science and the Center for East Asian Studies at the University of Kansas.

For more information, visit the Godzilla & Friends Facebook page.