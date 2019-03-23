The exciting annual event returns

EL DORADO - The 2019 Spring Fling Senior Resource Fair will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in El Dorado, at three locations: Civic Center (201 E. Central), Community Building (206 N. Griffith), and the El Dorado Senior Center (210 E. Second). There will be a great variety of booths for participants to visit. Vendors include agencies representing hospice, home health care, disability services, senior centers, long term care, insurance, senior apartments, and much, much more. Each booth has lots of information on what they do and a door prize to win. It is always a fun, entertaining time. If you would like to learn more about Spring Fling, please contact the Butler County Department on Aging at 316-775-0500 or 1-800-279-3655. You can also email us at DeptonAging@bucoks.com.

Vendor booth applications are currently available for any business or organization wanting to increase awareness of their services in Butler County as well as surrounding counties. A fillable PDF application is available. Applications may be emailed (blouthan@bucoks.com), mailed (2101 Dearborn, Augusta, KS 67010), or faxed (316-775-0555) back to the Butler County Department on Aging. An online application and payment is also available. A small convenience fee is added to online payments.

Spring Fling is the largest event in Butler County focused on seniors and their caregivers. For 2019, the fair is having a travel theme. The motto this year is, "Life's an adventure." Spring Fling is always a great way to have fun while learning about the services, trends, and opportunities for today's older adults and caregivers.

The fair attracts approximately 800 visitors each year with over 120 booths to visit. Information, door prizes and giveaways are at every booth.

Free Health Screenings are held at the Community Building. Document shredding is offered at the El Dorado Senior Center by Flinthills Services. Televisions are given away as a grand prize at each of the three locations. A free photo booth is at the Civic Center. Lunches are available at the Civic Center and Community Building at a cost of $7.As you can see, there is a lot to see and do!

A free shuttle helps visitors park at any of the three locations and ride the shuttle to the other locations. Free golf cart rides help people get from their cars to the Civic Center or Community Building.

2019 Spring Fling sponsors include:

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Carlson & Kirby-Morris Funeral Homes,PT Plus Physical Therapy, The Active Age, Good Shepherd Hospice, Interim Healthcare, Angels Care Home Health, Brookdale Senior Living, Emprise Bank, Legend Senior Living, Grene Vision Group, Sunflower Health Plan, LakePoint of El Dorado



