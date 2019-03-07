A Centennial Celebration

The American Legion is celebrating its 100th birthday and it is more than a milestone for the Captain Edgar Dale Post #81 in El Dorado.

The evening included unit introductions, post introductions, department introductions, along with past commanders and presidents.

Deanna Bonn showed a poignant video that she produced called “Still There” and a Post #81 legacy video.

Dinner and birthday cake was enjoyed and everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday” and “God Bless America.”

The American Legion was founded in Paris on March 15, 1919. On June 9, 1919, the American Legion adopted the Legion emblem and the U.S. Congress chartered the American Legion on Sept. 1919.

On June 1919, 30 WWI veterans met at the Segel Building on W. First St. in el Dorado. Charles Suffield was elected Commander.

The local legion was named for Captain Edgar Dale, commanding officer of Company R 139th infantry of the 35th division, which included a number of El Dorado men. Capt. Dale was killed by a shell at the Battle of Argonne on Sept. 29, 1918 and to honor his leadership, the El Dorado post was named for him.

His photo is displayed at Post #81, along with a photo of his son, who was captured by Japanese forces in 1942 and later died in a prison camp.

Dan Wiley, Kansas American Legion Department Commander spoke briefly about the Legion’s legacy.

He explained that the Legion had taken lead in establishing the GI Bill of Rights, raising the standard of living for veterans, bringing awareness and accountability for the effects of Agent Orange, and assisting veterans struggling with disabilities.

He advised that female veterans currently doesn’t have the same services provided and that the Legion is tackling that challenge at the national level.

He advised those in attendance to contact Congressman Ron Estes and encourage him to not only pass, but to co-sponsor the Legion Act, Senate Bill 504, a measure that would extend American Legion membership eligibility to all U.S. military personnel and veterans who were honorably discharged since the end of World War II, in addition to war era eligibility dates that have been set by the federal government.

“No one will advocate for veterans if we don’t,” Wiley said.

Howard Cool, the oldest member of the El Dorado Legion, celebrated his 96th birthday yesterday. Cool is the Chaplain for Post #81. His wife Lois is the Chaplain for the Auxiliary Unit #81. They were seated at the head table with Wiley, Hasting, Post #81 Commander Steve Seymour, Auxiliary Unit #81 President Carole Smith, and Cindy VanPay, Auxiliary Unit #81 Chariman.

Rosemond (Morris) Livingston, 87, is the oldest American Legion Auxiliary member in the local unit.

For more information on the American Legion’s 100 years, go to: https://centennial.legion.org.