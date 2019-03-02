At the Topeka Youth Jazz Band’s middle school and high school band concert Feb. 16, the Topeka Jazz Workshop announced its 2019 Jazz Camp Scholarship award winners.

Awards consisted of up to $500 to attend a summer jazz camp of the winner’s choice. The purpose of the scholarship awards is to support the recipient in gaining exposure and enhancing their capabilities in a university jazz camp experience.

“Topeka Jazz Workshop Inc. has presented over 375 scholarships to area students to support their interest in jazz," said Steve Waugh, board president of the Topeka Jazz Workshop. "This supports one of our missions, which is to 'keep the jazz pipeline full' of young jazz musicians from our area.”

The following are winners of 2019 Jazz Camp Scholarships.

High-school winners

• Cole McClendon: trombone, Topeka High School.

• Eric Patterson: trumpet, Seaman High School.

• Evelyn Peat: trumpet, Washburn Rural High School.

• Aleksander Westjord: tenor saxophone, Seaman High School.

Middle-school winners

• Moses Babiera: saxophone, Jardine Middle School.

• Miles Cusick: trumpet, Landon Middle School.

• Maddison Easley: bass, Washburn Rural Middle School.

• Ethan Haller: trombone, home-schooled.

• Ethan Jackson: trombone, Washburn Rural Middle School.

• Luke Scheibmeir: piano, Silver Lake Junior High School.

In addition to the jazz camp awards, bassist David Lowry, a senior from Washburn Rural High School, was presented the annual award for Most Outstanding Musicianship.

For more information about TJW scholarships or its upcoming concert schedule, visit topekajazz.com.