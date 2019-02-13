July 20, 2019 at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater.

Andover – The Andover Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is excited to announce the artists who will be performing at the Blues and Brews Festival on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater®.

Wichita native Dustin Arbuckle will kick off the festival. The vocalist/harmonica player is a veteran of the progressive roots scene as a founding member of the critically acclaimed group, Moreland and Arbuckle and will be taking the stage with his new project, Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations explores a wide range of music including popular hits, “Say My Name” and “Get Away”.

The Kansas roots will continue with electric blues and rock group, the Terry Quiett Band. Wherever they go, they win over young and old with their energetic and soulful sound made up of rootsy slidework and a bluesy, contemporary twist on vintage soul and R&B. Top songs include “Long Saturday Night” and “Pound of Flesh.”

A Cajun man with the blues, Louisiana native Tab Benoit learned the blues first-hand from a faculty of living blues legends. Benoit is a three-time Grammy nominated, four-time Blues Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” and five-time “Contemporary Male” Blues Music Award winner. Top Songs include: “Darkness,” “Shelter Me,” and “Midnight and Lonesome”.

#1 Billboard Blues chart sensation, Walter Trout will wrap up the evening with hits such as “We’re All In This Together” which continues to receive accolades including four awards for Blues Rock Album of the Year. No stranger to the industry, Trout’s career began in the late 1960’s and he has recently recorded a cover album titled, “Survivor’s Blues”, which features obscure songs, you may not know they are covers! With any luck, he’ll play the 2016 Blues Music Awards Song of the Year, “Gonna Live Again.”

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, March 1, 2019, and will be available for purchase online only at www.capitolfederalamphitheater.com. General Admission Lawn tickets will be $25. Premium seating directly in front of the stage with a lawn chair pre-set for you will be $50. Patio seating which includes a seat at a table on the patio along with a dinner and special parking will be $100.

The Blues and Brews festival will be the second of three events held at Capitol Federal Amphitheater® this summer. Red Dirt Roundup will be Saturday, June 29, and the ALT 107.3 5th Birthday Bash will be on Saturday, August 10.

If you are interested in attending all three events, you can save 20% by purchasing Season Tickets. These tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.capitolfederalamphitheater.com.

