The NOTO Arts Center is simultaneously celebrating 10 years of art and about 200 years of history.

The center recently opened two exhibits, one which features artwork by many local artists and will raise money for the center to expand its programs. The other new exhibit looks back at the history of North Topeka.

In the Morris Art Gallery in the NOTO Arts Center, the "Decade of NOTO" exhibit hosts a collection of works by more than 40 artists who have been featured in galleries in the 10-year history of the district, or in the Morris Art Gallery itself.

"Influences on NOTO: A Historical Review of North Topeka" encapsulates the history of North Topeka, beginning in the early 1800s and highlighting the development of the area. The various elements of the exhibit portray the decline and rebirth of the business district, as well as the many cultural influences on the area.

The exhibit also details the history of many of the buildings in NOTO, providing a look at some of the businesses that occupied those spaces. It highlights Black businesses, organizations and individuals who played an important role in the history of the district. Kaw Valley Bank, the railroad and early ferries are also featured in the exhibit.

The NOTO Arts Center is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Both exhibits will run through the end of November.

"It would be great if our community came and really supported these exhibits over the next several weeks," said Staci Dawn Ogle, program and communications coordinator for the center. "The artists featured in the ’Decade of NOTO’ took the time to go into their collection to find art that would best represent them, and NOTO, and would raise money for the center.

"And as for the historical exhibit, I think it’s really great for people to understand the history that we have here in Topeka, because it’s incredibly rich. Over time, some of that gets lost."

Ogle said there are currently about 60 artists working regularly in the NOTO district. She said NOTO is actually experiencing a need for more space to accommodate all those who want to work in the district.

One of the artists in NOTO, Monette Mark, contributed two ceramics pieces to the exhibit. Mark, who owns Fire Me Up Ceramics, credits the NOTO Arts Center for shedding light on the efforts of local artists.

"The arts center does a great job of featuring a lot of us and the work we’re doing," Mark said. "They work diligently with everyone in the district to get the word out to support all of the businesses and all of the artists. It gets people involved in events and public art and in collaboration pieces as well. There’s a lot that they do, and a lot of it is behind the scenes work. Bringing artists into the gallery for people to see what they’re doing is just one important thing they do."

The 60-plus pieces in the "Decade of NOTO" exhibit are up for silent auction either in person or on the NOTO Art Center Facebook page. Half of the proceeds of each item sold will go to the artist, while the other half will be used by the center to enhance its program offerings.

"The money from the fundraiser will be used on things like art classes, art exhibits, public art displays, opportunities for schools to be more involved in NOTO and having more community-engaging projects in the future," Ogle said.

"It’s definitely a worthy cause for artists to donate their work to," Mark said. "The more art that’s available to people, the better. The arts center is definitely the hub for that here. We all want to support them as well as they support us. It’s all of us working together to promote art."

COVID-19 closed the NOTO Arts Center temporarily last spring. The center reopened in June and has seen a gradual increase in visitors ever since. Ogle said it has been a slow resurgence for the district as a whole, but she said the traffic in NOTO is about 70% of what it was prior to the pandemic.

"The effect of COVID could be compared to the early years of NOTO when we were just starting to try to attract people to the district," Ogle said. "It’s been a struggle, but for those of us who have been involved in NOTO through the 10 years, we have already been through the struggle before."

Ogle said Topekans can find inspiration and perspective in the midst of present trials by visiting the "Influences on NOTO" exhibit.

"Topeka has been dealt many situations that we’ve had to struggle through and rise back up again," Ogle said. "We’re in a really important time right now when we need to recognize those moments and take pride in the things that we’ve done. In order for us to continue to grow as a city and as an arts district, that stuff needs to be recognized.

"A lot of people took that leap to do something that they thought was really going to move our community. Had those things not happened, we wouldn’t be where we are now. That’s definitely worth celebrating, acknowledging those people and capturing that history."