A new food truck located in south Topeka is serving up a combination of savory and sweet food.

The Yeti Dog Smoothie Shack food truck, parked at 5125 S.W. Topeka Blvd., is offering unique hot dogs and fresh, flavorful smoothies.

The food truck, operated by co-owners Stacy Firkus and Lyle "Pookie" DeRose, was born of a lifelong dream.

For almost 30 years, DeRose has wanted to own and operate a hot dog cart. After moving from Denver to Topeka last year, he started mulling over the idea with Firkus, a friend whom he met in Denver.

Firkus, who also works as a photographer, encouraged DeRose to follow through with the food truck idea and decided she could join in the business by making smoothies.

The food truck is currently open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

According to Firkus, the food truck is available for birthdays and weddings and will be at the downtown Topeka farmers market on Saturdays.

"We are hoping to try and travel and do carnival circuits and events," Firkus said.

When a customer comes to the window, DeRose prepares the hot dogs while Firkus creates smoothies.

Her favorite smoothie the food truck offers is the Tropical Bliss, while DeRose enjoys the Cherry Explosion.

The Tropical Bliss is made with pineapple juice, pineapples, mango, yogurt and peaches. The Cherry Explosion is a concoction of almond milk, cherries, strawberries and yogurt.

"Everything is fresh," Firkus said. "It’s not sugary. I don’t add any water to it because it dilutes the flavor. We want flavor."

The hot dogs may be the star of the show, though.

"Our main attraction is our bacon-wrapped Mexi-Dog," Firkus said. "It’s got a bolillo for the roll and then it’s a bacon-wrapped hot dog with pinto beans, pico de gallo, then we mixed up some cilantro, jalapenos and sour cream sauce to go on top."

But that isn’t all, according to Firkus. The food truck just created two new hot dogs this past week.

"It’s the Yeti Dog, so that’s going to be our bacon-wrapped quarter-pound hot dog with onions and and barbecue sauce because we are in Kansas," Firkus said. "Who doesn’t like barbecue sauce?"

The second new hot dog is a breakfast dog that is made with a quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with hash browns, cheese, onions and eggs over easy.

DeRose and Firkus are hoping the reward of opening a food truck outweighs the risk.

"You’re never too young or too old to do something," Firkus said. "If you are passionate about something and you want to do it, you just gotta do it. You can’t let fear hold you back. If we fail at it, at least we know we tried instead of, ’What if we did the food cart? What could have happened?’ Now we will know."