This week’s Food Find comes from local Vietnamese restaurant Saigon.

The eatery, located at 3200 S.W. 29th St., offers authentic Vietnamese dishes, including pho, and such Asian dishes as moo shu, chow mein and chop suey.

We are featuring Saigon’s lunch pho, which is made with rice noodle soup and sliced beef. It can be purchased for $6.49.

It comes with a side of cilantro, lime slices, jalapeno slices and bean sprouts.