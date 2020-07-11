When Axe and Ale co-owner Tom Cox started hearing chatter that Topeka wanted an ax-throwing business, he sat down with his business partners and drafted up a plan and investment costs on a napkin.

That plan has now come to life as Axe and Ale, located at 115 S.E. 6th Ave., prepares to open its doors in downtown Topeka.

While it is not the only ax-throwing business in Topeka, Axe and Ale hopes to set itself apart from NOTO’s Odin’s Lair by marketing itself as not only a venue to throw axes at a wall but a place where friends can enjoy an evening and sip a beer.

An official opening date hasn’t yet been set, Cox said, but he hopes Axe and Ale can welcome Topekans inside in the coming weeks.

Axe and Ale will offer guests a variety of options when they enter the newly renovated space and old home of Hillmer’s Luggage, Leather and Gifts.

"Our whole concept is we are an ax-throwing bar," Cox said. "We, I think, are that next-level entertainment value."

Six ax-throwing lanes will be available to customers in 90-minute increments, and one lane can have six throwers. The cost to throw is $125, or about $20 per person for a group of six.

While six people is the maximum number that can throw in a lane, staff members won’t cap how many can observe.

"We will be flexible," Cox said. "Say there’s seven or eight people and two say, ’We’re not throwing, we are just hanging out.’ We aren’t going to say, ’Oh, you can’t hang out there.’ We just cap it to six people throwing. Part of that is just managing how many people are throwing and part of that is making sure people have having a good time. You’ll see instances where people will try to rent 10 people on (a lane), wouldn’t get much time to throw and then walk away with a negative experience. There are kind of ways to help make sure everyone has a positive experience there."

The ax-throwing business will also offer patrons the option to share a lane with others if they have fewer than six people in their party.

The downtown Topeka venue will also feature bar space where those not interested in throwing axes can relax and watch television and choose from 12 beers, wine or indulge in a wine slushie.

At this time, Cox said, hard liquor won’t be served at Axe and Ale.

Axe and Ale hopes to pull customers from Evergy Plaza’s events and has created front and back entrances to make it easily accessible to those leaving the plaza.

Entering into the downtown scene and the Hillmer’s building was an easy decision from the beginning, Cox said.

"We want to be a member of the community and we want to help the revitalization," Cox said. "It wasn’t just ’let’s open a business.’ "

Cox said the building has undergone renovation and restoration to bring its original characteristics back to life.

"We preserved a lot of the wood floors that were preservable, we opened up a lot of the original stone from plaster," Cox said. "We scraped and repainted the original brass ceiling. We spent time trying not to hide its historical aspect but bring it back to life. I think it’s going to be a really cool place when you walk in. You’re going to feel that it’s paying homage to an original downtown Topeka building.

"We built it in a way that we think the atmosphere is going to be fun and that’s why we really think it’s not just going to be people wanting to throw axes, but it’s going to be people wanting a place to drink."