Following their annual meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the Miss Kansas Organization, Inc. (MKO) Board announced today the addition of longtime state volunteers Stephanie Harris and Danielle Bias to the Board of Directors.

Harris, currently serves as Executive Director of the organization and has been a Miss Kansas volunteer in a variety of roles for 18 years. Bias, who first served the organization as a judge, has been a volunteer for 7 years, presently serving as Director of the Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen program and as Communications Coordinator for MKO.

In other action, the board unanimously elected board member Sue Givens as incoming Chair. During Givens’ 28 years of service to the organization she has served in a number of roles including Producer for the Miss Kansas Competition, State Field Director, Booking Manager and as a board member of the Miss Kansas Scholarship Foundation.

Bias, Givens and Harris each has ties to Pratt. Harris is a Pratt native whose parents still reside in Pratt.

Givens was a longtime Pratt educator and former Principal at Liberty Middle School. Bias attended and graduated from Pratt Community College. All three credit their connection to Pratt as an integral part of their work with the Miss Kansas Organization.

The board also unanimously elected John Rolfe as President and Danielle Bias as Secretary/Treasurer of the Miss Kansas Organization, Inc. Before joining the MKO board in 2019, Rolfe had also served as a judge for the state competition.

Krystian Fish-Caywood, Miss Kansas 2017, joins Bias, Givens, Harris, and Rolfe as a returning MKO board member, and also serves the organization, alongside her husband Logan, as the Miss Kansas Booking Managers. All MKO board members and officers serve the organization as volunteers.

About the Miss Kansas Organization

The Miss Kansas Organization, a 501(c) (4), is licensed affiliate of one of the most recognizable household names in America, The Miss America Organization. The Miss Kansas Organization is comprised of licensed local organizations, representing communities throughout the state of Kansas. Miss Kansas candidates contribute thousands of community service hours annually and raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss Kansas scholarships. The Miss Kansas Foundation, a 501(c) (3), provides academic, community service, and other scholarships to young women.