Sunflower eLibrary:

"Outsmarting the Sociopath Next Door" (ebook) by Martha Stout

"Afterlife" (ebook) by Julia Alvarez

"You Were There Too" (ebook) by Colleen Oakley

"Honor Lost" (ebook) by Rachel Caine

"Lost and Wanted" (ebook) by Nell Freudenberger

Hoopla:

"The Henna Artist" (audiobook) by Alka Joshi

"The Chocolatier" (audiobook) by Jan Moran

"Ralph's Party" (audiobook) by Lisa Jewell

"Wicked As You Wish" (audiobook and ebook) by Rin Chupeco

"Badger to the Bone" (audiobook and ebook) by Shelly Laurenston