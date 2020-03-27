Singer Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.

"My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," Diffie said in the statement. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, "Honky Tonk Attitude," "Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox," "John Deere Green," "Third Rock From The Sun" and "Pickup Man."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Today Show’s KOTB breaks down after segment

Hoda Kotb's emotions got the better of her on the “Today" show Friday as she concluded a segment with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is donating money to help with the outbreak of coronavirus there.

“Drew, we love ya,” Kotb said. Then she dissolved in tears, and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie jumped in to take over.

Kotb was a news anchor and reporter at the CBS affiliate in New Orleans during the 1990s.

“Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon,” Guthrie said. “I know where your heart is.”