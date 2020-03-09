Tuesday 10

"Pandemic Planning for Faith-Based Organizations" workshop: 9 a.m., Room 113, Peters Science Hall, KWU. Led by Dr. Lonnie Booker and Prof. John Burchill. $30 per person, includes boxed lunch. Information or to RSVP, 785-833-4360 or lonnie.booker@kwu.edu.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Alzheimer's Community Forum: 11:30 a.m., Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, 2310 Centennial. Lunch will be provided. Registration requested, 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/CRF to register.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-5:30 p.m., 145-B S. Santa Fe. Free service to persons with low to moderate household income. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312 or 785-829-8135.

Building Advisory Board meeting: 3 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5715.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina School Board meeting: 5 p.m., Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud. 785-309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

Salina Human Relations Committee meeting: 5:30 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5745.

Saline County Horticulture Club meeting: 7 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Presentation: Mike and Amy Jensen of Jensen Farms, Hays, the only certified and inspected mushroom grower in Kansas. Open to the public. 826-5661.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

Wednesday 11

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Artist Talk with Peyton Scott Russell: 6 p.m., Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. History of graffiti writing — the areas and demographics of people who created it and why. Free and open to the public. 827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

BYO Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page. Play your favorite albums or just enjoy the music. 833-2235, celltech161@yahoo.com.

Jolly Mixers dance with Freelance: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.