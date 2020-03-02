Logan Mize is coming home this September, sharing the stage with country superstar Joe Diffie at this year’s Kansas State Fair.

Diffie, a two-time Grammy award winner, and Mize, a rising country star from Clearwater, Kan., will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 6. The Fair’s ticket office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day to accommodate walk-in traffic and phone calls. Fans can snag tickets two days earlier, on Wednesday, March 4, by signing up for the Fair’s email list at bit.ly/JoeDiffiePresale.

Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit. The Bud Light Party Pit is a standing-room-only experience that is up close, next to the stage.

All tickets include $7 gate admission through Aug. 15. General manager Robin Jennison said the concert is an inexpensive way to enjoy two great performers and spend a day at the Fair.

“The Kansas State Fair is about celebrating Kansas and what better way to do that than bringing Kansas’ own Logan Mize to the grandstand,” Jennison said. “Additionally, Joe is such a popular singer with so many big hits. Pairing Logan with Joe will make it a great evening filled with both nostalgic and current country tunes.”

Joe Diffie

Originally from Tulsa, Okla., the two-time Grammy Award winner Diffie has charted 35 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, five of which peaked at No. 1 — “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Pickup Man” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.”

Another 12 songs have reached the Top 10, including “John Deere Green,” “So Help Me Girl,” “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame),” “Is It Cold in Here,” “Ships That Don't Come In,” “Honky Tonk Attitude” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” Diffie isn't slowing down either. He released a new album in 2018, which included songs “I Got This” and “Quit You.”

Among his albums, 1993’s Honky Tonk Attitude and 1994’s Third Rock from the Sun are certified platinum. Diffie is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years.

Logan Mize

Mize was 16 years old when he saw Kenny Chesney perform in Wichita and realized his dream to be a musician. His musical journey hasn’t been easy, however, which is represented in his latest record, “Come Back Road.” Mize has endured band breakups, drummers moving away and record projects with big names going unfinished. He has even been homeless.

Now Mize is selling out venues and seeing success with his songs. The “Come Back Road” album has more than 150 million streams across all platforms and debuted at No. 2 on the Country iTunes chart. His single, “It Ain’t Always Pretty,” catapulted to No. 2 on the iTunes chart and has been streamed 38 million times on Spotify. Other singles include "Can't Get Away from a Good Time” and "Better Off Gone.”

Mize released “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up” in October. He’s currently working on new material for his next album.

Fair officials advise fairgoers to be cautious when purchasing tickets. Etix is the only authorized seller for Fair tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Etix by visiting the Kansas State Fair’s website — www.kansasstatefair.com — or by stopping in at the Administration Building at 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson. After the on-sale date of March. 7, the ticket office will open in the spring after all the Fair’s concerts have been announced.

Fair officials are still finalizing the remaining Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand concert series. For more information, call 620-669-3600.

Here are the acts announced so far:

38 Special — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit — a standing-room-only experience that is up close next to the stage.

Darci Lynne Farmer — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer hit stardom in 2017 after becoming one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent.” Darci Lynne will be accompanied by her puppet friends: divaesque rabbit Petunia, shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old woman named Edna. Ticket prices start at $20.

Nelly with Willie Jones — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Nelly, a diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist, has sold more than 22 million albums, ranking him as one of the best-selling rappers in America. His songs include “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Air Force Ones” and “Country Grammar,” which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in June. Rising star Jones blends his country roots with R&B and hip-hop influences. Recent singles include Whole Lotta Love,” “Bachelorettes on Broadway” and “Down For it.” Tickets are still available at $25 and $35.