Special exhibit continues

The Gallery, located at 523 State St. in Augusta, is currently hosting “Kansas Culture”, an exhibition of artwork reflecting the people of Kansas. The Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The closing reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Presented by the Augusta Arts Council and Swayne Ceramics, curated by Ryan L. Swayne.