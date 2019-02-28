44th year for local childrens' event

March has arrived and that means it’s time for the Bugs Bunny Club. The event is still going strong after 44 years.

In 1975 Steve Shaffer, former Director of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, thought it would be a good idea to encourage kids to get more involved and learn about the local police department.

The first Bugs Bunny Club was held on May 3, 1975 at the Augusta Theatre, got off to a rip-roaring start with almost 400 kids in attendance.

Local officers take the opportunity to share fire safety with the kids and discuss other safety issues with them, as well.

The club is held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on four Saturday mornings each March at the Augusta Historical Theatre. Local citizens and businesses donate all the prizes and during the final Saturday club meeting, bicycles are given away to a few lucky kids.

Admission is still just 25 cents.