Baritone Leon Williams will appear at El Dorado’s Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.24, 2019. This is the third of the four concerts in the 81st and final season of the El Dorado Community Concert Association.

Classically trained, Mr. Williams is an extremely versatile baritone who soars to tenor-like heights with ease and power, is committed to every word of text, and takes the listeners to a place which completely surpasses mere entertainment. Leon has wowed audiences around the globe with his impassioned interpretations of everything from the cantatas of J.S. Bach to his performance of the leading role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the original Broadway production of the hit musical Ragtime.

Leon is a native of Brooklyn, NY and currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii where he assists in leading worship at First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu. He continues to tour the world as baritone soloist, recitalist and guest artist with symphony orchestras and opera companies.

This is Leon’s third tour in the Midwest, each of which met with rave reviews for his “warm and handsome” voice, excellent programming, outstanding stage presence, rapport with audiences, and his “charismatic personality”. His program will include a blend of spirituals, Broadway, opera and songs from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets are available now by calling, 321-6742, or may be purchased at the door. For more concert information, visit the El Dorado Community Concert Association website at eldoks/wixsite.com/ecca.