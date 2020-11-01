An early arrival of winter weather has served as a reminder that many have not yet taken the time to winterize their homes for the rougher weather to come. It’s not too late.

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has advice for those interested in reducing home repair and heating costs through the coming Kansas winter. After all, there’s nothing that reduces the financial pressure of hiring contractors or paying expensive utility bills like good old-fashioned advance preparation.

Get outside for a quick look around

As the ice and its treachery subside in the coming days, there is an opportunity for you to do an outside inspection of your residence. Some potential problems simply can’t be accurately assessed from the comfort of your easy chair. Here are some vital problem areas outdoors that should be checked out:

– Get down in the gutter. Leaves, pine needles and debris are impediments to your gutters being able to do their job: keeping water away from your foundation. Ice dams – the buildup and freezing of water behind obstructions like leaves, can cause serious damage as the water seeps into your eaves. Clean them out and if you are unable to, hire a contractor to do the job. (Remember to always look up a business you are considering at bbb.org.)

– Inspect your roof for damaged or loose shingles, as much as you are safely able to do. A roofing contractor may be necessary for such an inspection.

– Check that your hoses are unhooked from faucets. A hard freeze can result in burst pipes if water is held within them. Unhooking the hose will enable it to drain from the most exposed areas. Empty hoses of water and move them into a temperature-controlled area to prevent their freezing and cracking.

– Prolong the life of patio furniture by storing it from the elements.

– Check windows for tight seals. Dried out, crumbling caulk causes moisture leaks and drafts. Fresh caulk in problem areas and careful weather stripping can make a big difference inside your home.

– Head off mold issues by being sure your mortar and brickwork are not deteriorating. Moisture enters through cracks and leads to mold.

– Check all areas where pipes and wires enter your home. A widening entry can allow mice and insects inside.

Check indoor problem areas

Some winterizing steps can be taken from inside your home. (But, again, you’ll have to get out of that easy chair to do them!) Check out these areas:

– Ridge vents should be opened. Your house breathes during the winter and this enables it to.

– Check out that fireplace. You’ve put this off long enough. The consequences of a chimney fire can be devastating. You really should have this done annually. Suet buildup, leaves and bird nests should be taken care of. Hire a chimney sweep but look them up at bbb.org. Extremely low rates could indicate a substandard job by a rip-off artist.

– Get your furnace inspected. You will increase efficiency and extend your furnace’s life by doing so.

– Reverse ceiling fan directions for better heat distribution and lower bills.

– Check for heat leaks. Windows, doors, even electrical outlets can need upgraded insulation.

It’s a good idea to stock up on ice and snow removal supplies now, rather than when you have to baby-step across ice patches to get to the store later. Also, be sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries and are in good working shape.

We’ve already had a taste of what’s in store for the coming Kansas winter. Head off problems by being proactive now. Questions or concerns? Contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit bbb.org.