Two area residents were appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly this week advisory boards.

Isidro Marino, Garden City, was appointed to the Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

The purpose of the group is to determine, advocate for, and promote the best interests of juveniles in Kansas. The group reviews juvenile justice policy, advises policymakers on issues affecting the juvenile justice system, and strives to keep Kansas in compliance with the federal JJDPA act.

Dr. Elizabeth Covington, Kingman, was appointed to the State Board of Veterinary Examiners.

The mission of the Vet Board is to promote the health, safety, and welfare of animals by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine. They also inspect and register licensed veterinarians.

***

The Climate + Energy Project announced Mary Adams Treaster of Reno County will receive the nonprofit’s Mark Richardson Sustainer Award during its annual award ceremony and fundraiser on Oct. 1.

Treaster served on the board of the Climate + Energy Project for six years, including four as the board treasurer. Before her engagement on the board, Treaster was a dedicated volunteer for CEP at the annual Kansas State Fair booth for Wind Works for Kansas.

Her strong public engagement for renewables included being a member of the original Reno County Wind Energy Task Force. Her commitment to Kansas energy solutions continues with her recent appointment to the Kansas Citizen’s Utility Ratepayer Board in 2019.

The award is named after another longtime area CEP volunteer and wind energy proponent, the late Mark Richardson of Hutchinson.