Minnesota-transplant Sara Crow had pretty much shelved her college dream of owning a bookstore, though she still talked about it as something she’d love to do sometime in the distant future.

Then her husband Larry came home from work one day saying that others, while discussing the sad and unexpected closure of Bluebird books downtown, recalled a conversation about her desire and suggested it might be the time.

So, despite the disruption and ongoing challenges of COVID-19, that decades away is instead next weekend.

Crow and Co., 2 S. Main, is planning a soft opening of the new independent bookstore in the former Bluebird space from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Offerings

"Most of our books will be trade paperbacks and hardcovers," Crow said. "We’ll have a couple of mass markets, but those tend to be romance or have movie tie-ins. We’ll also have journals and bookmarks."

They plan to carry some self-published books, especially those of local authors.

She expects her stock to include some used books, "in very good condition," she said, at most 10 to 20 percent of the stock.

"They’ll look basically new and be heavily curated," Crow said.

Besides books, Crow and her manager, Cat Connolly, are excited about products created by local and regional artists that will be offered on consignment.

That includes Kayann Ausherman of Victory Road, jewelry products from several ICT Makers in Wichita, postcards and light switch covers by Hutchinson artist Jocylen Woodson and steampunk jewelry by McPherson artist Desiree Kelsch.

"We have a bunch of people contributing greeting cards and stuff like that," Crow said. "It’s a good sideline for bookstores. I’ll also have some of my art, coloring books, and prints.

They’ll also carry some branded merchandise, such as lapel pins and stickers.

Cafe

Bookstores went out of vogue for a while and it appeared they may entirely disappear, but independent stores were brought back by people "interested in fostering a concept of building community," Crow said, by offering a place to gather, and hosting book and discussion groups.

To that end, the store will feature a cafe, though its development will be gradual.

"We’ll start mostly with drip coffee, teas, sodas and pastries," Crow said. "By January we hope to have a little more lunch opportunities and options. We’re starting to work on what that will look like."

They are teaming with Metropolitan Coffee for most of those products, though they will offer some of their own creations.

Connolly is experienced in cafes and coffee shops, having worked for Starbucks, Scuttlebutts and Watermark Books. She also worked at Book-A-Holic in Wichita.

Besides Connolly, Crow expects to initially employ one other person.

And there’s Ollie, Crow’s friendly 2-year-old purebred Pug.

Pitching in

They rented the space on May 22 and took possession June 1. Since then they’ve been cleaning, "plotting and planning" for the last eight weeks.

Besides her husband and others in the community who have offered help, particularly other downtown merchants, Crow said, her father has traveled to Kansas multiple times to help, primarily building shelves.

"It’s a real testament to Hutchinson and downtown the number of people who have come forward to say ‘if you need this or that and assistance with this,’" Crow said. "A lot of people volunteered ideas and assistance. It’s been super helpful for us to do this as quickly as we did."

Crow said she’s also been pleasantly surprised by the interest in the community, but will wait to expand their hours.

Dealing with COVID

"One thing I’ve been doing the last few months since we decided to do this, was look into other places that are seeing success," Crow said. "One of those really plugging along is Raven in Lawrence. They’re a really good model of how to run during COVID."

A tiny store, they don’t allow the public to visit, but have a delivery and curbside model, she said.

In her new store, they have initially left lots of open spaces, with shelves far apart. They eventually hope to add more shelving once less social distancing is required.

They originally planned to set up cafe seating along the Sherman Street windows, but instead have settled on just two high-top tables for now. They have one table in the back that will seat eight.

"In some ways, that will help us phase things in and see how they work," she said.

If required, based on the size of crowds coming in, they may set up store appointments.

"We kind of anticipate the first day will be busy, but we’re not sure after that," Crow said. "We’ll see what happens and reevaluate and make plans as we go."

Masks will be required for anyone in the business, except when eating in the cafe.

That dream

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Crow said she got in trouble for reading at the dinner table growing up. The dream of a bookstore began, Crow said, when she was studying English at a university in Minneapolis, which was one of the nation’s seats of publishing.

"I thought I’d get my graduate degree and go into publishing or get a bookstore," she recalled.

She relocated to Wichita in 2001, however, "following a guy" and her opportunity, like the independent bookstore industry itself, " seemed to die."

She went back to college, this time at Newman University, where she met her future husband, as well as Connolly, another English major who became a close friend and now her store manager.

She followed Larry to Topeka, where he earned a law degree at Washburn, and then they moved back to central Kansas when he joined Jacam Chemicals in Sterling. He moved up with the company when it became Genzada and built new offices in Hutchinson, where he's vice president of operations.

"It was a thing my husband and I talked about for a long time, off and on," Crow said of the bookstore dream.

Larry is co-owner of the bookstore, Crow said, which is in a space leased from Laura Meyer Dick.