Last week Max Liby marked 50 years working in the salt industry.

He started working in the salt business after leaving the teaching profession.

He began with Interpace Corporation mining volcanic ash near Mankato.

Interpace also owned Carey Salt, and when the Mankato project was closed, he was offered a position at Carey Salt in the Quality Control Laboratory where he eventually became Quality Assurance Manager.

Liby spent 10 years in quality assurance, and when Interpace sold Carey Salt to Canadian Pacific Corporation he became the salt mine manager.

Liby remained manager when Carey Salt was purchased by North American Salt in 1988, and also when it sold to the Larry Bingham family, of Baxter Springs, in 1990, who changed the name of the mine to the Hutchinson Salt Company.

Liby retired as Mine Manager in December 2009, but remained in the industry.

He is presently managing Hutchinson Transportation Company, an industrial railroad which is also owned by the Bingham Family, which services Hutchinson Salt and Siemens Wind Power.

Liby resides in Hutchinson with his wife Yvonne.

***

TECH announced the addition of Sharri King as its new Director of Marketing and Development.

King joined TECH on May 4 with more than 20 years of experience in marketing and strategic planning.

Recently, she was a Senior Media Planner and Buyer for Copp Media where she partnered and strategized with businesses to creatively market their brands, services and products through multi-channel media sources.

Before that, she spent six years with Cox Communications in both operations and marketing, working with her team to ensure an optimal experience for consumers through process and project management.

“The culture at TECH is part of what makes it such a great organization,” King stated. “It’s an honor and privilege to be part of an incredible team that celebrates diversity, bands together in a mission, and passionate about making a difference in the lives of others.”

King loves spending time with her husband, children and pets. When they aren’t doing competitive sports, they keep it competitive with cards and other games.

King also served in the U.S. Air Force and said patriotism has a very special place in her heart.

“We look forward to having Sharri join our dynamic team,” said Brenda Maxey, TECHH CEO and president. “Her experience and leadership skills will enhance our strong TECH team, and offer us an opportunity to experience TECH through her lens. Sharri’s background with communication and media will also contribute to our continual efforts of sharing the story of TECH and the people we are dedicated to serving.”

***

Kimberly Read has qualified for the Circle of Success annual recognition program at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Hutchinson and will be honored for the achievement in 2020.

To earn the recognition, Read, a private wealth advisor with Compass Personal Advisors, a practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, established herself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn the distinction.

She has 21 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. As an advisor, Read, AAMS, CRPC, provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with her clients.

For more information, contact her at (620) 663-9505 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1703 Landon St., Suite A, or kimberlyread.com.

***

TOPEKA – Gregory V. Binns, Hutchinson, was re-elected to a four-year term on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Board of Directors at its annual meeting May 14 in Topeka, while long time director Diane L. Lee, Hutchinson, retired from the board..

Binns is vice chairman of First National Bank of Hutchinson.

Lee, a retired CPA, joined the board in 2008 and served as chairman from 2016 to 2019.

Other members of the board from The News coverage area include Carolyn R. Banning, CPA/PFS, and Kenneth W. Winter, both of Dodge City.

***

Data Center Inc. (DCI), the Hutchinson-based banking software developer, has promoted Paul Jones to Vice President, Professional Services, assuming the senior management of core bank software conversions, implementations and professional services.

Jones began his career in banking over 30 years ago as a drive-up teller, quickly progressing through multiple positions in deposits, operations, core system conversions, and as AVP/Sales Manager for a Bank of America call center.

In 2004 Jones joined DCI as a Project Manager on core conversions where his skills earned him promotions to Implementations Manager in 2009 and Implementations Officer in 2015.

Through his deft handling of hundreds of iCore360 conversions and operational reviews, Jones has built a reputation as an analytical decision-maker with a knack for finding the right solutions for each client project, no matter the challenge.

As VP, Jones also assumes responsibility for the DCI Professional Services area, which provides ongoing user education and training, plus detailed operational efficiency reviews that help banks identify ways they can maximize the effectiveness of iCore360 and other DCI services across their banking business.

Jones resides in Wichita, with his wife and two children.