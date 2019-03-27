Greg Drechsler receives training on new building design system

MAZOMANIE, Wis. – Over 150 participants attended the Wick Buildings 2019 Annual Meeting in Coralville, Iowa from January 29 to 31, 2019. Workshops and hands-on training focused on new and innovative solutions to help customers receive an outstanding building experience.

“Greg Drechsler of Drechsler Contruction in El Dorado, was trained on a remarkable new building design system we introduced called BUILD-IT! 3D in addition to several new and innovative products and building technologies,” said Allan Breidenbach, President of Wick Buildings, Inc. Mr. Breidenbach added, “We also celebrated their many accomplishments in 2018.”

In addition to the introduction and training provided for BUILD-IT! 3D, an industry leading three dimensional building design tool, information and demonstrations were presented on several new and innovative products. A proprietary UL certified exterior steel panel was introduced along with new functional and color-matched options to enhance the aesthetic appeal for a broad range of building buyers. The Amazing Foldini, Wick’s brand new state-of-the-art steel building trim fabricator, was also introduced along with new trim possibilities.

In continuous operations since 1954 and with 75,000 buildings completed, Wick Buildings provides post-frame structures for agricultural, dairy, equine, residential storage, municipal, commercial and light industrial markets. Wick Buildings are sold by independent builders, and built by independent builders and Wick crews who live and work in their local communities.