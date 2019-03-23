Andover Chamber of Commerce celebrates 36th Annual Dinner & Awards

Andover’s business community enjoyed a special night this week with the Andover Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration, held at the Hereford House in Andover.

The theme of the evening was “March Madness Chamber Style” and featured guest speaker Steve Dickie, founder, CharacterWorks Group Character Coach for the Wichita Shockers.

Acting as emcee for the event was Michael Schwanke of KWCH, Wichita.

A silent auction was featured, along with the presentation of the 2018 business awards.

Andover YMCA was named the 2018 Non Profit of the Year.