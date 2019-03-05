Citizens Bank of Kansas announces changes

After 11 years as President and 32 years with Citizens Bank of Kansas, Dennis Knackstedt is ready to retire -- at least as President. On February 22, 2019, at the Bank’s Annual Meeting, Knackstedt took on the new title of Executive Vice President/Senior Advisor. Knackstedt will remain on the Board of Directors for CBK. “I can’t think of a better place to work than Citizens Bank of Kansas. Ending my career here with this merger with Verus is really a great way to go out,” said Knackstedt. He will continue to work full-time until summer, then assume his more flexible role. “I’ll also spend some more time at the lake,” Knackstedt said.

Assuming the role of President is Kyle Russell, who has been president of Verus Bank since 2004. “Kyle was our first choice to step into the presidency when Dennis shared his retirement plans a few years ago,” said Mark Keeny, CEO of Citizens Bank of Kansas. Verus Bank became part of Citizens Bank of Kansas with its merger on January 2, 2019. “I’m proud to become President of Citizens Bank of Kansas. The opportunity to lead the combined $385 million bank is really an opportunity I never thought I’d have,” Russell said. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, Russell has more than 30 years of banking experience. Russell and his wife, Debbie, have been strong supporters of community activities since they moved to Derby in 1993, particularly supportive of the Derby school system even after their three children graduated.

The merger of Citizens Bank of Kansas and Verus Bank represents a partnership of two strong, family-owned banks with a long history of community banking in south central Kansas. “We have been in acquisition mode for five years,” said Keeny. “It took the right bank with the right people and the right culture to make the merger a reality,” he said. The combined entity will extend its geographic coverage to 10 full-service branches in six counties: Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Reno, Kingman, and Barber.

Citizens Bank of Kansas takes pride in being the family-owned neighborhood bank for its customers for four generations. CBK has banking facilities throughout south central Kansas, and has a strong tradition of community service. Learn more at www.CitizensBankofKansas.com.