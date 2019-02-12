Buying a local tree that has weathered a few Kansas seasons will help ensure that it will thrive for generations to come

One of Butler County’s best kept secrets may be Flinthills Nursery, located at 2498 SW 100th St. Jerry Maier, the owner, started the business in 2006 and now has over 30 acres in productions of trees.

“We’re a tree farm and have ornamental and shade trees - all zone hardy,” Maier advised.

There are over 30 varieties, including maple, oak and cypress.

“Our trees aren’t genetically sourced, but locally grown right here in Butler County.”

Maier came to the area in 1979 and has been in the landscaping business since 1996. He is well known in the area.

Flinthills Nursery strives to provide customers with value, beauty, and peace of mind when trees are purchased. Maier wants the trees to provide a lifetime of enjoyment and beauty.

But what may set Flinthills Nursery apart from others is the level of service that often gets overlooked. In addition to raising the perfect tree for your yard, Maier can dig, move, transplant, and plant trees. He has the equipment/experience necessary to plant and handle your trees correctly.

“Planting is hard work and some trees weigh a lot. I can take the hard work out of beautifying your yard,” he said.

All trees are balled in burlap and placed in 32-inch wire baskets. Balled trees weigh approximately 350 to 400 pounds. There are some trees in 30 gallon plastic containers.

The prices at Flinthills Nursery are lower than Wichita area nurseries and competitive with nurseries in Butler County.

“We have river birch, maple, oak, zelkova, sweet gum, bald cypress, lacebark elm, Blackgum and others. All of these are grown right here in Butler County,” Maier continued, “ Let us know if we can be of help in selecting the right tree for your particular location.”

Visit Flinthills Nursery and check out the hardy stock. Buying locally grown trees helps ensure success in the landscape. Buying a local tree that has weathered a few Kansas seasons will help ensure that it will thrive for generations to come.

Find out more information at Flinthills Nursery, LLC on Facebook, or call 316 650 3595, or send a message to: www.flinthillsnursery.com