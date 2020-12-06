Doris Jean (Crumpacker) Leach Morse, 94, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at The Cedars, McPherson.

Doris was born on February 28, 1926, in McPherson, KS, the daughter of Leonard B. and Modena R. (Heckman) Crumpacker. She was the first of two daughters. Doris attended McPherson elementary schools, McPherson High School, and McPherson College. She also completed her graduate study through Kansas State University. Doris taught in the Canton-Galva High School for 31 years. She enjoyed sponsoring Pep Club and Kayettes for a number of those years.

Doris married Don Carlos Leach on June 4, 1947, and they shared two sons, Don Douglas and Dale Leonard. Don preceded her in death on March 27, 1974. On July 7, 1984, Doris married Perry Morse and with that union, she became step-mother to Ken Morse and Connie (Morse) Wilson. Perry also preceded her in death on November 13, 2005. Doris was a faithful wife and mother and enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of McPherson Church of the Brethren where she enjoyed singing in the choir, working in the Sunday School, and also in the Women’s Fellowship. She considered the music in the church a real blessing.

After retiring, Doris enjoyed sport activities and traveling and was privileged to visit all 50 states as well as some foreign countries.

Surviving member of her family include: brother-in-law, Dick Wagoner of Perry, IA; two sons, Don Douglas Leach and wife, Anita, of McPherson, KS and Dale Leonard Leach and wife, Deanna, of Marion, KS; five grandchildren, Michael D. Leach and wife, Kristi, of McPherson, KS, Mark D. Leach (Anita James) of McPherson, KS, Danica (Leach) Curtis (Eric Sommer) of Wichita, KS, Monica D. (Leach) Dykes and husband, Neil, of McPherson, KS, and Dirk Leach of Galva, KS; 12 great-grandchildren, Justin Leach and wife, Cynthia, Brittany (Leach) Gawanda and husband, Nick, Becca Amann (Drake Johnson), Bradley Leach, Brandon Leach, Alexis Dykes, Cali Jo Dykes, Lili Ava Dykes, Gage Dykes, Madison Leach, Ashlyn Leach, and Drake Leach; five great-great-grandchildren, Benson and Abel Gawanda, Christine and Lana Leach, and Mila Johnson; step-son, Ken Morse and wife, Marla; step-daughter, Connie (Morse) Wilson and husband, Allen; step-grandchildren, Kimberly and Joshua Townsend, Kirk and Stacy Wilson, Sarah and Andy Mayo, Alisa and Bill Johnson, and Arin Morse; step-great-grandchildren, Evan, Gage, & Gavin Townsend, Ella Wilson, Sophie Mayo, and James Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and sister, Ruth Wagoner.

A visitation/viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to noon on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, at McPherson Cemetery with Rev. Chris Whitacre officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of the Brethren or The Cedars in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at

http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/lj5rCZ6G2ViMNY0lKSzU4ec?domain=stockhamfamily.com.