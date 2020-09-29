Norman (Savoy, Skipper) Nixon, 64, passed at his home in Andover, Kansas on Sepember 26, 2020. Born to Norman R. Nixon & Mary Hearn on October, 20, 1955 in El Dorado, KS.

He is survived by wife Leta (Matthews) of the home; mother Mary M Hearn; brothers Terry Nixon (Diane), David Hearn (Annette); sister Shannon Ludwig (Rick); stepchildren Steve Muncy Jr. (Teresa), Nathan Muncy (Andrea), Jason Muncy (Angela); several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by fathers Norman R. Nixon and Norman Hearn, and son Aaron.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.