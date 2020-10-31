NICKERSON - Robert Ray Adams, 82, went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020. Robert was born on September 1, 1938 in Tulsa, OK. He was a proud employee of Cessna/Eaton for over 40 years.

Robert Ray Adams

NICKERSON - Robert Ray Adams, 82, went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020. Robert was born on September 1, 1938 in Tulsa, OK. He was a proud employee of Cessna/Eaton for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Adams; wife, Janet Adams; two sons, Ray and Rickey Adams; and three brothers, Verne Adams Jr, Gene Adams, and Lewis Adams.

Robert is survived by: his two daughters Jana Adams-Nay and Gena Nelson; two Stepsons Michael and Stephen Akins; three stepdaughters, Michelle Pierson, Toni Akins, and Edie Akins; one brother, Donald Adams; three sisters, Bonnie Presnell, Virgina Kasselman, and Carol Dannels; nine grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Old Mission Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas on Wednesday, November 4th from 1-7pm. Celebration of life will be Thursday, November 5th at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial gifts to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in left in care of the funeral home.

