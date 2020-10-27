Ransom -- Eunice Perle Horchem, 99, died October 22, 2020 in Ransom. She was born on May 23, 1921 in Plainville to Perle Edwin and Otis Amber (Crandall) Tilley.

Eunice Horchem

Ransom -- Eunice Perle Horchem, 99, died October 22, 2020 in Ransom. She was born on May 23, 1921 in Plainville to Perle Edwin and Otis Amber (Crandall) Tilley.



Funeral: Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Ransom Cemetery. Viewing at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

