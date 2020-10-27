South Hutchinson, Kansas -- Cecilia M. Montoya, 85, of South Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born in Bernalilio, New Mexico on December 20, 1924 to Francisco and Luciana Bustamante.

Cecilia Mary Montoya

Cecilia was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in South Hutchinson, Kansas for over 50 years. She loved to play bingo and to go to the casino. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, caring for her family was her main focus in life.



On March 10, 1951 she married the love of her life, Daniel J. Montoya in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He preceded her in death.



Survivors include: Son, Leo; Daughters, Della (Dale) Janzen, Anna (David) Esquivel Ochoa, and Samantha (Jason) Breig; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel, Brother, Ray, Son, Joe, Granddaughter, Stacey, and Great great grandson, Elijah.



A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 0:00 p.m. " 0:00 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. Rosary and celebration of life mass will take place Monday, November 2, 2020 at 0:00 a.m. with Father Charles Seiwert presiding. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, Kansas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S Maple St, South Hutchinson, KS 67505.

