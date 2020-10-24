Jerry B. Kluss, 84, of Hutchinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Oct. 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 9:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020, with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita.

Jerry B. Kluss

Jerry B. Kluss, 84, of Hutchinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Oct. 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 9:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020, with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Waldo and Florence (Britten) Kluss; wife, Patricia Ann (Stover) Kluss; brother, Karlton Kluss.

Survived by: his sisters-in-law, Mary Kluss, Mary Todd-Coloney and Jeanne (Peter) Youngers; many nieces; nephews; and extended family; and friends.

For livestream YouTube go to St. Francis of Assisi Wichita and click on Jerry Kluss.

