ULYSSES -- Jerrell Nightingale, 78, died Monday, October 19, 2020. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Grant Mennonite Church in Rural Grant County, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Gospel Tract and Bible Society in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Jerrell Nightingale

ULYSSES -- Jerrell Nightingale, 78, died Monday, October 19, 2020. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Grant Mennonite Church in Rural Grant County, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Gospel Tract and Bible Society in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.