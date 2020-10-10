NICKERSON - Mary Pate was born in Burton, KS, and was raised in South Hutchinson, KS.

Mary Esther Edwards Pate

NICKERSON - Mary Pate was born in Burton, KS, and was raised in South Hutchinson, KS.

She graduated from Nickerson HS in 1957. She went on to Fort Hayes State University, and graduated with a BS in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics in 1961. As the social norms of the early '60s did not support women having a career and a family, her primary occupation was as domestic engineer. As a result, her children learned about the periodic table, acid-base reactions and why we do not mix cleaning chemicals before we could read. Math was a game played on long car rides.

Mary loved her family. She would mother anyone who needed some care. She was active in the United Methodist Church in Nickerson, as well as the Nickerson chapter of Eastern Star. She enjoyed Emroidery, knitting, sewing and making quilts. In her later years, she was a substitute teacher at Nickerson, HS. Her students and teaching gave her purpose and brightened her days.

Mary will continue to loved and missed by her husband, Gideon; daughter, Teri; son, Greg; daughter-in-law, Diana; granddaughter, Charlotte; and great grandaughter, Kendra. Her dog, Trigger and multiple granddogs, and cats.

In her Memory, donations can be made to the Mary Pate Memorial fund at the Nickerson Public Library PO Box 368 Nickerson KS 67561.