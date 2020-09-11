SUBLETTE - Walter Mosttler, 62, died August 31. He was born on December 7, 1957 in Julesburg, Colorado. Graveside service at Copeland Cemetery Wednesday at 2 p.m. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials to the family in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel-PO Box 607-Sublette, Kansas 67877.

