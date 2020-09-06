Bazine -- Glenn Schniepp, 93, died on September 4, 2020 at the Cedar Village, Ness City. Born on November 4, 1926 in Pauline, Kansas to Carl and Viola (Ficken) Schniepp.

Glenn Schniepp

Bazine -- Glenn Schniepp, 93, died on September 4, 2020 at the Cedar Village, Ness City. Born on November 4, 1926 in Pauline, Kansas to Carl and Viola (Ficken) Schniepp.

Funeral on September 8, 2020, 10:00 A.M., at the Ness City Cemetery. Visitation at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on September 7.

