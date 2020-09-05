LYONS - William Dean Carter, 54, Lyons, died February 28, 2020. He was born February 21, 1966 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Paul William Jr. and Samma Jean Mark Carter. Graveside service: 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials: William Carter Memorial Fund c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

William D. Carter

