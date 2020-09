Tampa, Florida -- Molly Donsky, 33, passed away January 15, 2020, Tampa, Florida. Survivors: mother, Jennifer (Ralph) Beaver, Tampa; father, Martin (Susan) Donsky, Brookville, Maryland; aunt, Dana (Ken) Davidson, Harper. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with family present 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper. Graveside 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, Harper Cemetery.

Molly Donsky

