SHERMAN, Texas - Jacquelyn Faye Gardener 84 died Friday 08/28/20 in Sherman TX. Born 11/26/1935 in Iberia MO. To Redus Wade, and Ruby P. Broyles Morrow.

Preceded in death by her brother on June 4 this year, Kenneth Darrell Morrow. She had four children with her first husband Dale Delmer Wilson, deceased. They survive, William Terry Wilson, Peggy Gottschalk, Daniel Wilson, and Cindy Wooton, husband TJ. Jackie's 2nd husband Jim Gardener also preceded her.

Cremation was her choice, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.