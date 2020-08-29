Clarence Riedel, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born May 15, 1928 in Hays, KS, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Zimmerman) Riedel.

Clarence Riedel

Clarence graduated from Lyons High School. After high school, on March 26, 1946, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served overseas on the USS Alabama and General Anderson in the South Pacific. He was later honorably discharged on December 12, 1947.

He was an electrician for Kansas Power and Light where he was an Outside District Manager for 42 years covering the towns of Redwing, Odin, Claflin, Bushton and Geneseo. On September 5, 1949, Clarence married Avis Miller at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lyons. After retirement, Clarence and Avis moved to Hutchinson in 1992. She passed away in 2011.

Clarence was a member of American Legion #68, IBEW #304 for over 70years, Knights of Columbus, City Commissions in Claflin for 16 years, life member of VFW post # 1361 and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Clarence was an avid hunter and fisherman. You could always find him at Cheyenne Bottoms getting eaten up by mosquitos in a duck boat. After moving to Hutchinson, you could find him at Dillon Nature Center with his fishing pole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Avis; and sons, Kevin Riedel and Michael Wayne Riedel.

Clarence is survived by his son Alan Riedel.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, KS with Father Michael Kerschen officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Claflin, KS. There will be no visitation held.

Memorial may be made to Hospice House of Reno County and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

