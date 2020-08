NEWTON - Mary Helen Garcia, 81, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Rosary, 7 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Athletic Park in Newton. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Monday, Aug 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton.Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Mary Garcia

NEWTON - Mary Helen Garcia, 81, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Rosary, 7 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Athletic Park in Newton. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Monday, Aug 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton.Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.