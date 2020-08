McPherson -- Ryder Cole Martin, 24, died August 24, 2020.

Ryder Martin

Survivors: father, Brian Martin; mother, Deniece Martin; brother, Kalib Martin; daughter, Shae Rhiana Martin to be born in September; extended family.

Come and go celebration: 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 29, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Memorials: Ryder Martin Memorial Fund or Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.