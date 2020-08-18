Robert 'Bob' Conaway, Sr.

Medicine Lodge -- Robert 'Bob' L. Conaway, Sr., 73, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Stratford Home, Wichita, KS.

Medicine Lodge -- Robert 'Bob' L. Conaway, Sr., 73, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Stratford Home, Wichita, KS.



He was born on June 4, 1947 in Renton, Washington, the son of Walter Conaway and Nettie Faye (Lytle) Conaway. On October 14, 1970, he married Kathleen (McCarthy) Conaway in Medicine Lodge, KS. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2020.



Bob was a member of the Assembly of God Church and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.



Surviving are one son, Robert Conaway, Jr. and wife Shirley of Medicine Lodge, KS; one daughter, Catherine Conaway of Pratt, KS; Seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn Conaway of Medicine Lodge, KS and LeRoy Conaway of Pratt, KS; two sisters, Ada Colborn and Faye Conaway, both of Kiowa, KS.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathleen, and one grandson, Sky Ray Oldacker.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m, with family present from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m, at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, Medicine Lodge, KS. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, KS with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber County Veteran's Memorial in care of the funeral home.





