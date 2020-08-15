Carmen Renee Gabel, 59, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 25, 1960, in Wichita, the daughter of Robert and Maureen (Sullivan) Ruggles.

Carmen Renee Gabel

Carmen Renee Gabel, 59, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 25, 1960, in Wichita, the daughter of Robert and Maureen (Sullivan) Ruggles.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m., August 22, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society or Hope Lodge in Kansas City, MO