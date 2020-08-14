Harley Nisly, 87, of Hutchinson, died peacefully in his home on August 13, 2020. He was born March 28, 1933, in Hutchinson, to Edward D. and Elizabeth (Yoder) Nisly.

Harley Nisly

Harley Nisly, 87, of Hutchinson, died peacefully in his home on August 13, 2020. He was born March 28, 1933, in Hutchinson, to Edward D. and Elizabeth (Yoder) Nisly.

On November 17, 1955, Harley married Emma (Yutzy) Nisly, in Hutchinson. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2019.

He is survived by: two sons and four daughters, Duane and wife, Ruth, Pital, Costa Rica; Christina Barkman and husband, James, McConnelsville, OH; Janet Shetler and husband, James, Hutchinson; Dwight and wife, Marlene, Brooklyn, NY; Linda Miller and husband, Arno, and Doris Yoder and husband, Matthew,all of Hutchinson; 25 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lester (Edna), Larry (Barbara), John Frederick (Sara Mae)Nisly; sister, Barbara Ellen (David E.) Miller; brother-in-law, Paul W. (Nancy) Nisly; and sisters-in-law, Iva Nisly and Cora Nisly.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Nathan Edward Nisly; two sisters, Vera Mae and Laura; and three brothers, William, Daniel and Elmer Nisly.

Harley was a faithful member at Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church and lived out his faith in many practical ways. He invested many years in Prison Ministry including M2, Prison Fellowship and Freedom Challenge. He reached out to men who needed a friend and mentor.

Harley farmed much of his life and served as administrator of Pilgrim Christian High School for many years.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church. A public graveside service will be 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at West Center Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Freedom Challenge, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

