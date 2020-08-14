LANGDON - Glen Waters, 79, died August 13, 2020, at his son's home. He was born May 19, 1941, in Turon, to Earl and Edna (Jones) Waters.

Glen graduated from Turon High School in 1959. He was a retired farmer and stockman. Glen was a former Turon City Judge and served on the Fairfield School Board.

He is survived by: sons, Mike Waters (Brenda) of Langdon, Brent Waters (Lori) of Great Bend, and Craig Waters of Stafford; grandsons, Ben Waters (Erica), Matthew Waters (Anya), and Ryan Waters (Renae); granddaughters, Casey Walbesser (Max), Sara Waters, and Jamie Allen (Ethan); five great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Waters (Ann) of Wichita; and special friend, Janice of Pratt.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and a sister, Cora Louise.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Keith Dellenbach officiating. Burial will follow in Neola Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. at Elliott Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County or Fairfield USD 310 (to benefit students who are visually impaired), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

