Mary Burdett

Larned -- Mary Ellen Burdett, 84, died August 6, 2020 in Hays. Born January 25, 1936 in LaCrosse to Charles and Mildred (O'Neil) Brandt.

Funeral: August 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., First Baptist Church, Ness City. Visitation: Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, August 10, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Contributions to First Baptist Church or Pawnee County Fair Association.