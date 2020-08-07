LYONS - Marilynn Ann Malone, 85, Lyons, died August 2, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Havana Union Cemetery, Havana, Kansas. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rice County Food Bank in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Marilynn A. Malone

