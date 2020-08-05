TEXAS CITY, TX - Cindy Lou (Spreier) Richardson, 68, passed away July 31, 2020, peacefully at her home in Texas City, Texas.

There will be a viewing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Emken- Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cindy will be taken back to her final resting place in Kinsley, Kansas. Visitation will be held Friday August 7, 2020, at McKillip Memorial Funeral Home in Kinsley from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family in attendance from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kinsley at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Kinsley, Kansas.

She was born April 11, 1952, in Dodge City, Kansas. The daughter of Barbara (Schlup) Davenport and George Montgomery. Cindy spent many years as a Teller Supervisor at Texas Star Federal Credit Union later known as JSC Federal Credit Union. Cindy's greatest treasures were her grandchildren whom she loved more than anything.

Cindy is survived by: her loving and devoted husband of 29 years, William, of Texas City, Texas; her mother, Barbara and stepfather Frank of Bucklin, Kansas; her son, Kyle and wife Melinda Habiger of Kinsley, Kansas two daughters, Lanette and husband Lance Stegman of Pratt, Kansas, Kristin Habiger and Eddie Mountford of Texas City, Texas and two stepsons, Darrin Richardson of Santa Fe, Texas and Richard and Mary Richardson of Conroe, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Haley and Konner Habiger, Bryce, Tyler and Ayden Stegman, Alexis Habiger, Colt Cadajas, Darilyn Richardson, Pasely Wofford and Robert Meier; four great-grandchildren, Michael, McKynley, Justin and Leonidas. Three sisters, Jana Simmons and Shala Miller of Kinsley, Kansas and Kay Frieze of Texas City, Texas. Two brothers Terry Spreier of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Keith Montgomery of Kinsley, Kansas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

She is proceeded in death by her father, George Montgomery, brother Rod Spreier, and brother-in-law Pete Miller.