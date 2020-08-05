Hutchinson -- Becky Sue (Ary) Long, departed from this life at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on July 29, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to Paul W. and Betty J. (Milhon) Ary on June 23, 1952, in Kinsley, KS. She was the 6th of 7 children. She graduated from Lewis High School in 1970. She is survived by husband, Karl Long, children; Amy (Daryl) Chronister and Travis Horton (Mandy), stepdaughters; Aimee Shelton and Amanda (Zach) Conrad, all of Hutchinson. She had 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Connie (Ary) Essells. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family and grandchildren, and playing bingo. Cremation has taken place. A memorial is planned at a future date at Wayne County Cemetery in Lewis, KS.

Becky Sue Long

